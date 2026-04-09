IPL 2026: Why KKR can beat LSG at Eden Gardens
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens. After losing two successive games, KKR finally bagged their first point after their match against Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, LSG won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Knight Riders would be eager for their first win.
Context
Why does this story matter?
KKR have had a disappointing start to IPL 2026, losing their first two games. And their last match against PBKS (home) was washed out. They entered the PBKS match without Varun Chakravarthy (injury) and Sunil Narine (illness). Expect the spin duo to bounce back. Meanwhile, LSG registered their first win of the season by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. They chased down 157, with Rishabh Pant playing a match-winning knock.