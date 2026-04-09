IPL 2026: Why KKR can beat LSG at Eden Gardens

Context

Why does this story matter?

KKR have had a disappointing start to IPL 2026, losing their first two games. And their last match against PBKS (home) was washed out. They entered the PBKS match without Varun Chakravarthy (injury) and Sunil Narine (illness). Expect the spin duo to bounce back. Meanwhile, LSG registered their first win of the season by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. They chased down 157, with Rishabh Pant playing a match-winning knock.