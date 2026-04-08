IPL 2026: MS Dhoni likely to miss upcoming matches

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still fretting over the fitness of their talisman, MS Dhoni . According to a Cricbuzz report, he is "nowhere near match fitness" so far and is unlikely to play CSK's impending match against Delhi Capitals on April 11. CSK officials have confirmed that Dhoni is undergoing rehabilitation for a calf muscle strain. The former skipper was earlier ruled out for the first two weeks of IPL 2026.

Recovery timeline Dhoni may need another week to recover According to reports, Dhoni may need at least another week to be fully fit to play. The Super Kings have two home games at Chepauk next week - versus Delhi Capitals on April 11 and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14. His chances of playing against KKR are also slim as CSK waits for their former captain's return to revive a campaign that has struggled in its first three games.

Absence explanation Dhoni currently in Chennai undergoing rehab Notably, Dhoni had skipped the away games against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5. He was also absent during the match against Punjab Kings, raising questions about his absence. However, according to Cricbuzz, the former CSK skipper is currently in Chennai with his family and is being rehabilitated. Notably, Dhoni had a net session a few days ago.

Advertisement