RCB's Nuwan Thushara to miss IPL 2026: Here's why

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be without the services of Sri Lankan seamer Nuwan Thushara in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. According to a Newswire report, Thusara has been ruled out of the entire season after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) denied him the No Objection Certificate (NOC). This is due to his failure to clear a new physical performance test introduced by SLC, which is mandatory for players wishing to participate in franchise competitions.

Contract implications Thushara forced to withdraw from IPL Despite being healthy and injury-free, Thushara was forced to withdraw from the IPL 2026 due to fitness concerns. These fears stem from his inability to meet SLC's stringent fitness standards. With SLC not issuing the NOC, he is set to lose his contract with RCB worth approximately ₹1.6 crore. This is a major setback for both the pacer and RCB.

Information Stance on fitness tests According to reports, SLC has taken a hardline stance this time, issuing NOCs only to players who pass the new fitness tests. Several Lankan players have already cleared these tests and been granted permission to play in the IPL.

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