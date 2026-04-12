IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna dents LSG with career-best four-fer 

Lucknow Super Giants were restricted to 164/8 while batting first against Gujarat Titans in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday. The home side battled hard on a tough pitch, while the visitors put up a strong bowling performance. For GT, Prasidh Krishna was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for just 28 runs in four overs. These are now his career-best figures in IPL. Here we look at his performance.

Spell Krishna runs through the LSG batting line-up The Super Giants were going well at 69/2 when Krishna made his first strike, removing well-set opener Aiden Markram for 30. In his following overs, the pacer took two more big wickets - Ayush Badoni (9) and Nicholas Pooran (19). These strikes reduced LSG to 118/6. The in-form Mukul Choudhary (18) was his final victim as LSG finished at 164/8. Notably, no other batter besides Markram could even touch the 20-run mark.

Stats Most wickets in IPL 2026 As mentioned, Krishna recorded his career-best IPL figures - 4/28 from four overs. According to ESPNcricinfo, this spell took his IPL 2026 tally to 10 wickets from four matches (ER: 9.50). The GT star became the first bowler to touch the 10-wicket mark this season. Notably, the 30-year-old had also finished IPL 2025 as the highest wicket-taker. Meanwhile, Krishna now has three four-fers in IPL. His tally now reads 84 wickets from 70 matches (ER: 81).

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Information Nine wickets across five games against LSG Meanwhile, Krishna has now raced to nine wickets from five games against the Super Giants at an economy of 8.25. Coming to his overall T20 numbers, the pacer now has 116 scalps from 101 games (ER: 8.59). Each of his three T20 four-fers has come in the IPL.

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