IPL 2026: Rain reduces RR-MI match to 11-over affair 

MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field. Hardik, who returned after missing the Delhi Capitals game, announced that Trent Boult is also back. Playing XI: Rohit Sharma , Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. Impact subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, and Ashwani Kumar.

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Pitch report and head-to-head record

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is known for its balanced pitch that offers equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Seamers usually extract swing at the outset. Meanwhile, RR and MI have a close head-to-head record. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Men in Pink have won 14 of their 30 IPL matches against MI, with the latter clinching the other 16.