IPL 2026: Rain reduces RR-MI match to 11-over affair
What's the story
After a delayed start due to rain, the 13th match of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is set to begin at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. With the toss deferred by nearly three hours, the game began at 10:10pm IST. It will be an 11-over-a-side contest. Notably, the Powerplay will last 3.2 overs. Here are further details.
Toss
MI elect to field
MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field. Hardik, who returned after missing the Delhi Capitals game, announced that Trent Boult is also back. Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. Impact subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, and Ashwani Kumar.
Information
RR XI and impact subs
RR Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, and Sandeep Sharma. Impact subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, and Shubham Dubey.
Details
Pitch report and head-to-head record
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is known for its balanced pitch that offers equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Seamers usually extract swing at the outset. Meanwhile, RR and MI have a close head-to-head record. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Men in Pink have won 14 of their 30 IPL matches against MI, with the latter clinching the other 16.