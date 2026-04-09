IPL 2026, RR vs RCB: Key player matchups
What's the story
Match 16 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Both teams have had a terrific start to their campaigns. While defending champions RCB won their opening two games, the Royals are unbeaten after three. Here are the riveting player matchups on offer.
#1
Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer
Half of the spotlight would be on Virat Kohli's guile and a fired-up Jofra Archer. The RCB opener, who has been off to fiery starts, would want to use Archer's pace to find quick boundaries in the Powerplay. According to ESPNcricinfo, the English seamer has dismissed Kohli only once in 11 T20 innings. And Kohli has 103 runs off 80 balls in this battle.
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Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma
Here's the matchup that draws attention every year! Kohli, the IPL's highest run-scorer, has often been found wanting facing an intelligent Sandeep Sharma. The RR medium-pacer has dismissed Kohli as many as seven times in 18 T20 innings.
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Tim David vs Jofra Archer
Will RR save Archer to keep the dangerous Tim David at bay? David smashed the Chennai Super Kings bowlers for a 25-ball 70* and will be raring to go. Notably, Archer has restricted David's strike rate to 85.71 across seven balls in T20s.
#4
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
On the other hand, RCB will certainly have plans to defuse the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi threat early on. The 15-year-old has been striking at over 240 in IPL 2026. To stop him, the Royal Challengers will likely utilize the Powerplay craft of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. According to ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar has the most wickets in the first six overs in the IPL (80).