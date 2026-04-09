IPL 2026, RR vs RCB: Key player matchups

Match 16 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Both teams have had a terrific start to their campaigns. While defending champions RCB won their opening two games, the Royals are unbeaten after three. Here are the riveting player matchups on offer.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer Half of the spotlight would be on Virat Kohli's guile and a fired-up Jofra Archer. The RCB opener, who has been off to fiery starts, would want to use Archer's pace to find quick boundaries in the Powerplay. According to ESPNcricinfo, the English seamer has dismissed Kohli only once in 11 T20 innings. And Kohli has 103 runs off 80 balls in this battle.

Information Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma Here's the matchup that draws attention every year! Kohli, the IPL's highest run-scorer, has often been found wanting facing an intelligent Sandeep Sharma. The RR medium-pacer has dismissed Kohli as many as seven times in 18 T20 innings.

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Information Tim David vs Jofra Archer Will RR save Archer to keep the dangerous Tim David at bay? David smashed the Chennai Super Kings bowlers for a 25-ball 70* and will be raring to go. Notably, Archer has restricted David's strike rate to 85.71 across seven balls in T20s.

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