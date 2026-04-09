IPL 2026: Why RR can beat RCB in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns in Match 16 of IPL 2026 at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Both teams have had a terrific start to their campaigns. While defending champions RCB won their opening two games, RR have looked flawless in three games so far. With equal firepower in both departments, the Royals are off to something different this time.

Context Why does this story matter? Dubbed as the 'Battle Royale,' the impending match promises a fierce clash between the top two sides of IPL 2026 so far. RR's line-up ticks all boxes attack with potent pacers in Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, as well as a ferocious opening combination in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Although the RCB line-up has equal meat, RR appear slightly better equipped for this match.

Openers In-form opening duo A few nights ago, even Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by the Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal duo in Guwahati. While Jaiswal has the Orange Cap, the 15-year-old is middling every at the moment. The latter has been striking at over 240. The margin for errors will be minimal for RCB in the Powerplay. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy would have to be wary of them.

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Seamers Matchups favor RR RR seamers are equally matching the pace of their top order. While Jofra Archer has looked threatening with his pace, Nandre Burger has been among the wickets. One eye would certainly be on the Archer-Kohli battle as the English seamer has been swinging the ball at some pace. Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma has already dismissed Kohli seven times in T20 cricket.

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