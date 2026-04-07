IPL 2026: GT skipper Shubman Gill to return against DC

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is all set to make his comeback in the team's upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals . The 14th match of this season will be held at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Gill missed the previous game against Rajasthan Royals due to a muscle spasm, ending his four-year streak of uninterrupted IPL appearances for the franchise.

Match impact Gill missed the match against RR In Gill's absence, wrist-spinner Rashid Khan captained the Titans against RR. The hosts lost a final-ball thriller by six runs, failing to get 11 in the final over, at Narendra Modi Stadium. In that game, Gill was seen with bandages on his shoulder and neck. He has been suffering from neck spasms since the 2025/26 home Test season.

Comeback confirmation Sudharsan confirms Gill's recovery ahead of DC clash Ahead of the match against the Capitals, Gill's recovery has been confirmed by his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan. In the pre-match press conference, the latter said, "Shubman is coming along well. He'll be playing tomorrow." This means that Gill will return to open the innings in place of Kumar Kushagra. The pitch in Delhi is likely to favor a high-scoring game.

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