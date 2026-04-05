Liam Livingstone makes debut for SRH, completes 50 IPL caps  

Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. At the toss, SRH captain Ishan Kishan announced two changes from their last game, with Liam Livingstone set to make his debut for the team. Notably, this game also marks Livingstone's 50th appearance in the IPL. However, he could only manage a 20-ball 14 while batting at four in the game.

Auction Livingstone was sold to SRH for ₹13 crore Though Livingstone was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning IPL 2025 season, his returns were paltry. The Englishman could only manage 112 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 133.33. The all-rounder was subsequently released. SRH then bagged him for a massive ₹13 crore at the 2026 IPL auction. Besides RCB, Livingstone has been a part of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the past. Hence, SRH is the dasher's fourth team in the league.

Numbers Here are his IPL stats One of the cleanest strikers, Livingstone scored a solitary half-century last season. However, the English dasher has overall scored 1,065 IPL runs with a strike rate of 156.15, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes seven fifties and an average of 25.97. His best IPL season in terms of runs was 2022, where he scored 437 runs for PBKS while striking at 182.08. With his part-time spin-bowling, Livingstone has also claimed 13 IPL wickets (ER: 9.01).

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