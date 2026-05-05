IPL 2026, SRH vs PBKS: Key player matchups

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of IPL 2026. The reverse fixture will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 6. SRH are coming off a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, while PBKS also lost their last match to Gujarat Titans. Have a look at the player matchups on offer.

#1 Travis Head vs Arshdeep Singh Considering SRH's strong top order, the onus will be on Arshdeep Singh to provide some early breakthroughs. While Abhishek Sharma has fared well throughout, Travis Head has found his feet late in the ongoing edition. According to ESPNcricinfo, Head's strike rate against Arshdeep goes past 140. But he has fallen to the pacer thrice in eight T20 innings.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen vs Yuzvendra Chahal Another interesting battle would be between Heinrich Klaasen and the PBKS spinners. The Proteas dasher is known to dominate and unsettle spin. Will PBKS back their wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal to stop Klaasen? Notably, the latter has a strike rate of 204.34 against Chahal in T20s. And he has fallen to the wrist-spinner thrice in 10 innings.

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