IPL 2026: These player battles can headline SRH-RR contest 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is gearing up for an exciting showdown as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 21st match. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 13. While table-toppers RR have won each of their four matches this season, SRH have managed just one win across three outings. Here we look at the player battles that can be on display in the upcoming contest.

#1 Abhishek Sharma vs Jofra Archer Abhishek Sharma made a destructive 28-ball 74 in his last outing against Punjab Kings. The southpaw would be raring to put up a similar show against RR. The SRH opener would be up against ace pacer Jofra Archer in the powerplay overs. Though Archer has done well with the new ball this season, he has conceded 62 runs across just 34 balls against Abhishek in T20 cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. The pacer is yet to dismiss him in the format.

#2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jaydev Unadkat RR's batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has defied logic with his breathtaking batting. Across four innings in IPL 2026, the 15-year-old has already scored two fifties of 15 balls each. Hence, many expect the opener to continue his golden run against the fragile SRH attack. Veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will be up against Sooryavanshi with the new ball. While Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 strike rate is a jaw-dropping 266.67, Unadkat's powerplay economy rate this season is 11.85 (2 wickets)

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