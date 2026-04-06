Have PBKS struggled vs KKR at Eden Gardens? Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 12 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Monday. KKR will be looking for their first win of the season after losing their opening two matches. Meanwhile, PBKS come into this match on a high after winning both their games so far. Here we decode PBKS's record at Eden Gardens - KKR's home ground.

Stats PBKS have not fared well in Kolkata PBKS have not really enjoyed operating at the Eden. As per ESPNcricinfo, they have recorded just four wins across 13 concluded IPL matches against KKR at this venue. The remaining nine games have gone in the home team's favor. The Kings have not played against any other side in Kolkata. Meanwhile, PBKS also hold the unfortunate record for losing the most games against KKR at Eden Gardens.

Chase The historic chase in 2024 Though PBKS own an overall poor record in Kolkata, they recorded a historic win here in 2024. The Kings scripted history after chasing down 262 against the hosts. PBKS claimed a miraculous eight-wicket win with eight balls to spare. As per ESPNcricinfo, this remains the highest target successfully chased in T20 cricket. PBKS's 262/2 also happens to the highest T20 total in Kolkata.

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