IPL 2026: Who is Delhi Capitals all-rounder Madhav Tiwari?
What's the story
Madhav Tiwari, a promising all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, made his mark in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) by shining in Delhi Capitals' win against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match, held at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on May 11, saw Tiwari take two wickets before finishing the 211-run chase. Tiwari, who is yet to play any senior domestic cricket, was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Debut details
Tiwari's impact against PBKS
Tiwari made his IPL debut last year, facing Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium. Batting at No. 8, he was knocked over by Jasprit Bumrah in that match. However, the Capitals retained their faith in his potential as an all-rounder. And Tiwari justified his selection by taking 2/40, including the crucial wicket of Priyansh Arya, and then scoring an 8-ball 18* to close out DC's chase.
Career trajectory
Who is Madhav Tiwari?
Born in Madhya Pradesh on September 28, 2003, Tiwari was bought by DC for ₹40 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The fast-bowling all-rounder is yet to make his First-Class and List A debuts. Tiwari has been featuring for Bhopal Leopards in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League in the last two seasons. He has also played the CSK Nayudu Trophy.