IPL 2026: Who is Delhi Capitals all-rounder Madhav Tiwari?

Debut details

Tiwari's impact against PBKS

Tiwari made his IPL debut last year, facing Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium. Batting at No. 8, he was knocked over by Jasprit Bumrah in that match. However, the Capitals retained their faith in his potential as an all-rounder. And Tiwari justified his selection by taking 2/40, including the crucial wicket of Priyansh Arya, and then scoring an 8-ball 18* to close out DC's chase.