IPL: David Miller averages nearly 50 in run-chases 

Gujarat Titans claimed a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals in Match 14 of IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing 211, DC were powered by KL Rahul's scintillating half-century. However, following his dismissal, they required 45 runs off 18 balls. David Miller 's blistering knock nearly took DC home before he faltered on the final ball. Despite the defeat, Miller once again gave a masterclass in run-chasing.

Knock Miller shines in Delhi Miller first came in after DC were 101/3 in 10 overs. However, he retired hurt with pain in his finger. Miller returned after Tristan Stubbs was run out, leaving DC at 160/5. However, he was stranded, losing a well-set Rahul in the same over. Miller and Vipraj Nigam accelerated in the final two overs, with two runs required off two balls. The 19th over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, produced 23 runs.

Result DC lose despite Miller's best efforts Thirteen runs were required off the final over. Vipraj Nigam, who took the strike, departed after scoring a boundary. DC required eight runs off three balls, and Kuldeep Yadav took the strike to Miller. The latter then smashed Prasidh Krishna for a mammoth six. With two runs required, Miller refused to take a single and failed to connect on the final ball. Despite his 20-ball 41*, DC lost a close match.

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Numbers Miller tops this list With another brilliant effort, Miller has raced to 1,816 runs in IPL run-chases alone. Across 67 innings, the Proteas batter has an average of 49.08, the highest in run-chases, as per Cricbuzz. His tally includes a strike rate of 142.54, 12 half-centuries, and a ton. KL Rahul follows Miller with an average of 47.92.

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