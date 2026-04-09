Virat Kohli owns most runs against RR in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Veteran batter Virat Kohli has looked robust in his two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 outings so far. His fiery starts against both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings contributed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wins. Kohli is expected to play with the same intent in RCB's impending encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Notably, he is the highest run-scorer against RR in IPL history.
Numbers
Nearly 900 runs against RR
Kohli, the tournament's highest run-scorer, has shown his class against the Royals over the years. Since the inaugural edition (2008), Kohli has faced RR 33 times, all for RCB. Across 32 innings, the Indian batter has scored 896 runs at an average of 34.46. However, Kohli's strike rate against RR is on the lower side (123.92). His tally includes a ton and six half-centuries.
Information
Home vs away
Kohli has played 10 matches each at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Sawai Mansingh Stadium against RR in the IPL. His strike rate at the former against RR is nearly 150 (149.61), and it drops to 117.82 at the Jaipur venue.
Career
Highest run-scorer in IPL
Kohli's craft and guile require no introduction. One of the most complete batters, the 37-year-old has the most runs in the IPL. He remains the only player to have represented a single franchise in each of the 19 editions. The Indian batter has 8,758 runs from 296 IPL games at an average of 39.80 (SR: 133.20). His tally includes 8 tons and 64 half-centuries.