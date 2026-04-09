Virat Kohli owns most runs against RR in IPL: Stats

Veteran batter Virat Kohli has looked robust in his two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 outings so far. His fiery starts against both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings contributed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wins. Kohli is expected to play with the same intent in RCB's impending encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Notably, he is the highest run-scorer against RR in IPL history.

Numbers Nearly 900 runs against RR Kohli, the tournament's highest run-scorer, has shown his class against the Royals over the years. Since the inaugural edition (2008), Kohli has faced RR 33 times, all for RCB. Across 32 innings, the Indian batter has scored 896 runs at an average of 34.46. However, Kohli's strike rate against RR is on the lower side (123.92). His tally includes a ton and six half-centuries.

Information Home vs away Kohli has played 10 matches each at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Sawai Mansingh Stadium against RR in the IPL. His strike rate at the former against RR is nearly 150 (149.61), and it drops to 117.82 at the Jaipur venue.

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