IPL: KL Rahul averages nearly 50 against Gujarat Titans
What's the story
Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Under Axar Patel's captaincy, DC have had a stellar start to their IPL 2026 campaign, winning both their opening matches. However, their star opener KL Rahul is yet to show his class. He averages nearly 50 against the Titans in the IPL.
Numbers
His numbers against GT
In a stellar career, Rahul has faced GT in six IPL games. He has racked up 249 runs at a remarkable average of 49.80. The Indian batter has a strike rate of 132.45 in this regard. Notably, one of Rahul's five IPL tons has come against the Titans (112*). His tally also includes a half-century.
Career
A look at his career
Despite his incredible numbers, Rahul has started his IPL 2026 campaign with two low scores (1 vs MI and 0 vs LSG). Having played for five franchises, the star batter has amssed 5,223 runs at an average of 45.41. His strike rate in the tournament goes past 135 (135.90). Apart from 5 tons, Rahul also has 40 half-centuries.