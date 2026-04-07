IPL: KL Rahul averages nearly 50 against Gujarat Titans

In a stellar career, Rahul has faced GT in six IPL games. He has racked up 249 runs at a remarkable average of 49.80. The Indian batter has a strike rate of 132.45 in this regard. Notably, one of Rahul's five IPL tons has come against the Titans (112*). His tally also includes a half-century.

Career

A look at his career

Despite his incredible numbers, Rahul has started his IPL 2026 campaign with two low scores (1 vs MI and 0 vs LSG). Having played for five franchises, the star batter has amssed 5,223 runs at an average of 45.41. His strike rate in the tournament goes past 135 (135.90). Apart from 5 tons, Rahul also has 40 half-centuries.