The Qualifier 1 advantage: IPL playoff history in numbers

Continuing their dominant run, Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first side to reach the IPL 2026 playoffs. RCB, the table toppers, beat Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to make their second successive IPL final. It has been a concerted performance from RCB, who have had several match-winners. The Royal Challengers now have a break of nearly five days, holding a certain edge. They will travel to Ahmedabad for the final scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Format Format of IPL playoffs As per the current format, the top four teams in the league standings qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 marches into the final. Therefore, the Qualifier 1 winner gets a certain window to prepare for the summit clash.

Playoff pattern Massive advantage for the winner The IPL playoff format was introduced in 2011. Before that, the traditional semi-finals and final were played. In the current format, the Qualifier 1 winner has lifted the trophy in 12 of the 15 seasons. Only two teams have won the title without winning this fixture - Mumbai Indians (2013 and 2017) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016). Even last year, RCB beat Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

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