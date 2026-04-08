Shubman Gill becomes first GT batter with 2,500 IPL runs
What's the story
Shubman Gill has scripted history by becoming the first batter to complete 2,500 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs for Gujarat Titans. The GT skipper reached the milestone with his 12th run against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Gill went on to smash a 45-ball 70 against DC as GT ended up getting 210/4. Here we decode his stats.
Information
A superb hand from the skipper
After Sai Sudharsan's early dismissal (19/1), Gill was joined by Jos Buttler and the two added a 60-run stand. Thereafter, Gill and Washington Sundar added 104 runs for the 3rd wicket. Gill, who played a fine hand, was dismissed by DC pace bowler Lungi Ngidi.
Stats
Most IPL runs since 2022
Gill joined GT at the start of IPL 2022. As per ESPNcricinfo, the opener has taken 62 games to complete 2,500 runs for the franchise (2,558). No other batter has scored as many or more IPL runs than Gill since the beginning of the 2022 competition. Meanwhile, Gill also happens to be the only batter with 2,000-plus runs for the 2022 IPL champions.
Average
Gill averages 46.5 in GT colors
Gill's knock against DC had 5 sixes and 4 fours. Gill averages 46.5 in GT colors. His strike rate reads 149.85, as per ESPNcricinfo. The star batter tallies 17 fifties. He also owns four hundreds. Gill tallied 890 runs in IPL 2023 - the second-most by a batter in a season. He is only behind Virat Kohli, who scored 973 runs in 2016.
Career
Gill is closing in on 4,000 IPL runs
Coming to his overall stats in the IPL, Gill has played 120 IPL matches to date, scoring over 3,975 runs at an average of 39.75. He has four tons and 27 fifties to his name, with his strike rate being 139.03. In the ongoing season, the former KKR batter owns 109 runs from two matches at 54.50.