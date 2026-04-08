Shubman Gill becomes first GT batter with 2,500 IPL runs

Shubman Gill has scripted history by becoming the first batter to complete 2,500 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs for Gujarat Titans. The GT skipper reached the milestone with his 12th run against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Gill went on to smash a 45-ball 70 against DC as GT ended up getting 210/4. Here we decode his stats.

Information A superb hand from the skipper After Sai Sudharsan's early dismissal (19/1), Gill was joined by Jos Buttler and the two added a 60-run stand. Thereafter, Gill and Washington Sundar added 104 runs for the 3rd wicket. Gill, who played a fine hand, was dismissed by DC pace bowler Lungi Ngidi.

Stats Most IPL runs since 2022 Gill joined GT at the start of IPL 2022. As per ESPNcricinfo, the opener has taken 62 games to complete 2,500 runs for the franchise (2,558). No other batter has scored as many or more IPL runs than Gill since the beginning of the 2022 competition. Meanwhile, Gill also happens to be the only batter with 2,000-plus runs for the 2022 IPL champions.

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Average Gill averages 46.5 in GT colors Gill's knock against DC had 5 sixes and 4 fours. Gill averages 46.5 in GT colors. His strike rate reads 149.85, as per ESPNcricinfo. The star batter tallies 17 fifties. He also owns four hundreds. Gill tallied 890 runs in IPL 2023 - the second-most by a batter in a season. He is only behind Virat Kohli, who scored 973 runs in 2016.

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