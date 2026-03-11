Iran can 'under no circumstances' participate in FIFA World Cup

Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali has confirmed that the country will not be participating in the upcoming FIFA World Cup . The decision comes as a response to the current political climate and recent events involving Iran. Donyamali made the announcement during an interview with Iranian state television. "Considering that ‌this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ⁠can we ​participate in ​the World ​Cup," Donyamali said on Wednesday.

Safety concerns Safety concerns and political climate Donyamali cited safety concerns as a major reason for Iran's withdrawal from the World Cup. He said, "Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist." The minister also pointed to "malicious actions" against Iran in recent months as another reason behind their decision. He accused other nations of waging wars on Iran and killing thousands of its people.

Diplomatic discussions Trump meets FIFA chief, reiterates Iran's World Cup invite President Donald Trump had a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Tuesday, where he reiterated that Iran is still welcome to the tournament. Infantino confirmed this in a statement after their meeting, saying that they discussed the current situation in Iran and the fact that its team has qualified for the World Cup. He added Trump had confirmed his support for their participation.

Planning summit No Iranian representatives at FIFA summit last week Notably, no representatives from Iran attended a FIFA World Cup planning summit for all participating federations in Atlanta last Tuesday. The president of the Iranian football federation Mehdi Taj also missed the Washington draw in December due to his US visa application being rejected. These incidents further highlight the growing uncertainty surrounding Iran's participation in this summer's World Cup.

Replacement options What are the options if Iran don't play? If Iran does not participate, FIFA has several options to fill the void. Article 6.7 of FIFA's 2026 World Cup regulations states FIFA may decide to replace the Participating Member Association in question with another association and will decide at its sole discretion what action is necessary. If a replacement is chosen, another country from the Asian Football Confederation could take Iran's place, with Iraq and UAE being strong contenders.