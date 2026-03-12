Iran-US conflict could impact IPL 2026: Here's how

The ongoing Iran-US conflict could have a major impact on the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Disruptions in the Middle East have already marred the travel plans of several teams participating in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The flights, scheduled to carry players from multiple teams, were delayed because key transit points like Dubai and Doha closed their airspace.

Schedule delays Delay in full IPL schedule On March 11, the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026 was announced. The tournament will kick off with a game between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. The remaining fixtures will be announced later as the BCCI plans to avoid any clash with assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. According to PTI, the rising West Asia conflict could also impact the schedule.

Travel disruptions Impact on players' return The ongoing tensions have already impacted international travel, with major airports like Doha and Dubai facing restrictions due to airspace closures. This has delayed the return of the South African and West Indies players home by over a week after their T20 World Cup campaign. A team official said, "It would be a tough task to get them back to India on time."

Advertisement