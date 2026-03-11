Teams that can replace Iran at the FIFA World Cup

Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Wednesday that the country will not participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The decision comes after US and Israeli airstrikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , sparking a regional conflict in the Gulf. The tournament is scheduled to be held in US, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19. "Considering that ‌this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ⁠can we ​participate in ​the World ​Cup," Donyamali said on Wednesday.

Tournament implications Safety concerns a major reason Iran were drawn in Group G with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand during the December draw. All three of their matches were to be played in the US - two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle. Donyamali cited safety concerns as a major reason for Iran's withdrawal from the World Cup. He said, "Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist."

Potential replacement Iraq, UAE likely to fill Iran's spot If Iran officially withdraw from the tournament, FIFA's qualification rules state that the next-best ranked team from West Asia will take their place. Currently, Qatar are ranked just below Iran but have already qualified for the finals. This leaves Iraq, which are set to play in an inter-confederation playoff later this month, as a likely candidate to fill Iran's spot. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates are also in with a chance. As per Sky Sports News, FIFA could replace Iran or just have three teams in Group G instead of the designated four.

