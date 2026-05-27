Explained: Why Ireland, NZ are playing a four-day Test

The one-off Test between hosts Ireland and New Zealand kicked off in Belfast on May 27. The match is officially recognized as a Test by the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, it will be a four-day affair. This is because, since 2017, ICC member boards can play four-day Tests if both sides agree. The rule was mainly introduced to help smaller cricket boards host matches without incurring major financial losses.

Test variations Key differences between 5-day and 4-day Tests There are some differences between the usual five-day Test and a contest lasting four days. In the former, teams must bowl at least 90 overs per day. However, this minimum is raised to 98 overs a day in four-day Tests to compensate for the lost day. The follow-on rule also differs. In a four-day Test, a team needs a lead of 150 runs instead of the usual 200 runs required in five-day matches.

Information Fifth four-day Test The ongoing Ireland-NZ Test is only the fifth four-day affair in history. The first such match was played in 2018 between South Africa and Zimbabwe. However, it won't affect the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings as Ireland are not part of the incumbent cycle.

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