Ishan Kishan reacts to India snub after sensational SMAT campaign 

Ishan Kishan , the captain of Jharkhand, has opened up about his exclusion from the Indian cricket team . The wicketkeeper-batter led his state to its maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title with a stunning century in the final against Haryana. After the victory, Kishan expressed his disappointment over not being selected for Team India despite performing well in domestic cricket.

Exclusion impact Kishan's reaction to Team India exclusion Kishan said he felt "quite bad" when he wasn't selected for the Indian team despite doing well. He said, "When I was not selected for the Indian team, I felt quite bad because I was doing well." However, he also told himself that if his performance wasn't enough for selection, then maybe he needed to do more as an individual and as a team player.

Advice Kishan's advice to young cricketers Kishan stressed the importance of not letting frustration take over. "It's important that you don't allow frustration to get to you," Kishan was quoted as saying by Sportstar. The Jharkhand captain advised young cricketers to work hard, believe in themselves, and focus on their goals. He also acknowledged that his job is to keep performing consistently. Winning the SMAT for Jharkhand was a special moment for him as it marked their maiden title win in this tournament.

Performance focus Kishan's focus remains on performance Despite his stellar form in the SMAT, Kishan is unlikely to be picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, he isn't worried about it and just wants to keep performing in every match he plays. "I know you fancy your chances a lot of times. And when you don't see your name, you just feel bad about it," Kishan said.

Career reflections Kishan reflects on his career ups and downs Kishan has had his fair share of career highs and lows. He was dropped from the ODI playing XI despite scoring a double century after Shubman Gill's return. However, Kishan considers winning the SMAT under his captaincy as one of the biggest achievements of his career. "It is definitely the happiest moment because we have never won domestic tournaments under my captaincy," he said.

SMAT 2025 517 runs, 57.44 average and a SR of 197.32 Kishan's scores in SMAT 2025 read 27, 15, 113*, 93, 21, 2, 47, 63, 35, and 101. He hit two centuries and as many fifties. He was the only batter to smash 500 runs in this year's SMAT. The next best was Ankit Kumar (448). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan hammered 517 runs at an average of 57.44. He struck at an impressive 197.32. Notably, the southpaw's 101-run knock in the final came off 49 balls.