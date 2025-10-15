Ishan Kishan slams century in Ranji Trophy 2025 opener: Stats

Ishan Kishan , the Indian wicket-keeper batter, has started the new Ranji Trophy season on a high. Leading Jharkhand, the left-handed batter scored a brilliant century against Tamil Nadu on Day 1 in Coimbatore. Kishan's innings came at a crucial time as his team was struggling at 106/4. Despite the pressure, he stood firm and formed a century partnership with No. 8 Sahil Raj to help his side recover.

Partnership Kishan, Raj bolster Jharkhand From 106/4, Jharkhand further slumped to 157/6 in the second session. However, Kishan and Raj batted out the entire day to bolster their side. While the former returned unbeaten on 125 off 183 balls, Raj will resume from 64 (105). Jharkhand were 307/6 in 90 overs at stumps. For Tamil Nadu, Gurjapneet took three wickets, while D Chandrasekar scalped two.

Stats A look at his stats Kishan, who was once India's first-choice wicket-keeper in Tests, fell out of a national contract last year. Although the Indian batter claimed the same back, he is behind in the pecking order. In 62 First-Class games, Kishan has raced past 3,700 runs at an average of over 38. This was his ninth ton in First-Class cricket. His tally also includes 19 half-centuries.