Jacob Duffy records fifer in maiden Test at home: Stats

New Zealand seamer Jacob Duffy was on fire in the ongoing 1st Test against West Indies at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. He took five wickets, with the hosts bowling West Indies for 167 in the first innings, on Day 2. The Kiwis earlier racked up 231 in 70.3 overs. Duffy, the pick of NZ's bowlers, recorded his maiden fifer in the format.

Spell Duffy cleans up WI's tail NZ seamers kept WI on the back foot, reducing them to 10/2. However, a 90-run stand between Shai Hope and Tagenarine Chanderpaul powered the visitors. In the 43rd over, Jacob Duffy gave NZ the crucial breakthrough in the form of Hope (56). Duffy, who also dismissed Chanderpaul (52), took little time in getting rid of Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, and Ojay Shields.

Information The pick of NZ's bowlers Duffy was the pick of NZ's bowlers, having conceded just 34 runs in 17.4 overs (4 maidens). Matt Henry was the next best bowler with three wickets for 43 runs in 22 overs. Foulkes also shone with 2/32.