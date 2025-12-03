Christchurch Test: NZ bowl WI out for 167, gain lead

New Zealand tightened their grip on the low-scoring 1st Test against West Indies at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. After perishing for 231, the hosts bowled West Indies out for 167. While Jacob Duffy took a five-wicket haul, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shai Hope slammed half-centuries for the visitors. While rain interrupted play toward the end, the Kiwis were 32/0 at stumps. Here's the Day 2 report.

NZ innings NZ innings ends on third ball New Zealand, who resumed with their overnight score of 231/9, lasted three balls on Day 2. Jayden Seales dismissed Zakary Foulkes on the day's third ball. Seales, along with Kemar Roach, Ojay Shields, and Justin Greaves, took two wickets each for the Windies. Roach was the pick of their bowlers, having conceded 47 runs in 17 overs (6 maidens).

Partnership WI recover after poor start New Zealand seamers kept the Windies on the back foot in the first session. Zakary Foulkes and Matt Henry dismissed John Campbell and Alick Athanaze, respectively, leaving WI at 10/2 in 10.3 overs. However, a 90-run stand between Hope and Chanderpaul kept WI in the hunt. Both WI batters completed their half-centuries, powering the Windies to 100.

Information Hope, Chanderpaul depart in quick succession In the 43rd over, Jacob Duffy gave NZ the crucial breakthrough in the form of Hope, who scored a 107-ball 56 (4 fours). While Chanderpaul showed resistance with his 52 off 169 balls (3 fours), he became Duffy's first victim in the 60th over.

Wickets Henry, Duffy clean up WI's middle order Matt Henry and Duffy cleaned up the rest of WI's middle and lower order. The former removed Roston Chase and Justin Greaves for ducks, with WI down to 106/5. Duffy, who dismissed Chanderpaul, took little time in getting rid of Tevin Imlach (14), Johann Layne (0), Jayden Seales (2), and Ojay Shields (0). Duffy conceded just 34 runs in 17.4 overs (4 maidens).

Fifer Maiden Test fifer for Duffy Duffy raced to his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Notably, the right-arm seamer featured in his maiden Test at home. His only other Test appearance came in Bulawayo against Zimbabwe this year. Overall, Duffy took his 13th fifer in First-Class cricket. He now has 325 wickets from 110 red-ball games at an average of around 31.