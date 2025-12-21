Jamie Smith gets to his maiden Ashes fifty: Key stats 

Australia have retained the Ashes after an 82-run victory over England in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval. The win comes with two matches to spare, leaving England to face criticism for yet another failed campaign. Chasing a record target of 435 runs, England fell short on Day 5, having been bowled out for 352. Jamie Smith had kept the visiting team's hopes alive with a fine 60-run knock in the fourth innings. Here we look at his stats.

Batting strategy Smith's aggressive batting and subsequent dismissal England were reeling at 189/5 when Smith arrived. However, he batted with great intent and played several fine shots. He took England near 300 with a 91-run partnership with Will Jacks (47). When the second new ball was taken, Smith went on the attack, hitting both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for consecutive boundaries. However, with the target reduced to 150 runs, he edged a Starc delivery and was caught by Cummins at mid-on.

Match conclusion Starc rattles the lower order Starc made another strike to dismiss Jacks for 47. Jofra Archer tried to slog Starc but was caught by Jake Weatherald at deep point, leaving England just one wicket away from defeat. Scott Boland dismissed Josh Tongue, who was caught by Marnus Labuschagne again, sealing Australia's victory in the match and the series. England lost their final three wickets for just 15 runs.