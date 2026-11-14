Japan stun Brazil in friendly match; Raphinha, Ancelotti sent off
What's the story
Brazil's national football team suffered a shocking defeat against Japan in a friendly match held in Singapore. The match ended 3-2 in favor of Japan, with Brazil's manager Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha both being sent off during the game. The dismissal came after Coventry City winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored a stoppage-time winner for Japan, prompting protests from the Brazilian side over an alleged foul in the build-up.
Match highlights
Controversial 1st half
The match started on a bad note for Brazil as Japan took an early 2-0 lead with goals from Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura within the first 19 minutes.
However, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior sparked a Brazilian comeback by scoring twice, including a stunning equalizer.
The match was marred by controversy as Raphinha and Ancelotti were furious when their appeals for a penalty were denied in the first half.
Controversial dismissal
Raphinha gets red card as controversy erupts
Raphinha, who had been substituted for Real Madrid's Endrick in the 71st minute, was shown a red card after protesting against Sakamoto's late winner on the touchline.
The incident led to further protests from Brazil players after the final whistle, with security personnel having to step in.
This was Brazil's second defeat by Japan in 18 months, having lost another friendly match with the same scoreline last year.