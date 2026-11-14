Japan stun Brazil in friendly match; Raphinha, Ancelotti sent off

The match started on a bad note for Brazil as Japan took an early 2-0 lead with goals from Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura within the first 19 minutes.

However, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior sparked a Brazilian comeback by scoring twice, including a stunning equalizer.

The match was marred by controversy as Raphinha and Ancelotti were furious when their appeals for a penalty were denied in the first half.