'Performance improved tenfold under Brendon McCullum,' feels Joe Root

Batter Joe Root is the latest English player to have come out in support of head coach Brendon McCullum . This comes after England's heavy defeat in the Ashes and reports of off-field behavior issues under McCullum's relaxed coaching style. Despite these challenges, Root believes that there are still "really exciting things to come from this group." Root, who recently scored 75 against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI, claimed that his own batting has improved under McCullum.

Performance boost Root praises McCullum's coaching impact Root praised McCullum's influence on his own game, saying that under the Kiwi coach, his performance has improved "tenfold." Since McCullum took over in 2022, Root has scored 16 centuries in 46 Tests and averaged over 56, according to ESPNcricinfo. "If you look at my own personal game, the time that he's been the coach, it's improved tenfold," Root said after England's ODI win against Sri Lanka.

Team dynamics Root addresses dressing-room environment Root spoke about the current atmosphere in England's dressing room, saying, "It's more fun when you win." However, he added that he's still enjoying his time with a great group of people and brilliant minds under McCullum. His comments come after similar sentiments from other players like Ben Stokes and Harry Brook, who have also praised McCullum's coaching style despite recent challenges.

Do you know? Root's golden period in Tests According to ESPNcricinfo, Root is the only player to have scored over 4,000 Test runs since the start of 2022. Across 51 matches, he has racked up 4,412 runs at an incredible average of 53.80 in this period. His tally includes 18 tons.

Leadership endorsement Root supports Brook's captaincy potential Root also backed Brook to become "an incredible captain," despite the latter's admission that he needs to regain his teammates' trust after a late-night altercation with a bouncer. "Harry's a great fella, and he's going to be an incredible captain," Root said. "He clearly feels bad about what happened, but from my side of things, he's got a job to do, and I think he's doing it exceptionally well."