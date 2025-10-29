'Miscommunication resolved': Jonathan Trott clears air on ACB saga

Jonathan Trott , Afghanistan's head coach, has confirmed that any previous miscommunication with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been resolved. The clarification comes just ahead of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe , starting October 29 in Harare. Trott had earlier highlighted poor communication regarding squad selection and his lack of engagement with ACB officials. Here are further details.

Resolution Trott confirms resolution of issues Trott said that he has had a productive discussion with the ACB and all stakeholders. He added that they have agreed on how to proceed. "I think it's been resolved, and any miscommunication or misunderstanding has been sorted out," he told reporters ahead of the T20I series in Harare. Trott stressed that the team is now united and focused on preparing for the Zimbabwe side as well as the upcoming 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in the subcontinent.

Plans Trott focused on immediate responsibilities Despite ACB officials expressing their desire to keep him on as head coach after the T20 World Cup, Trott is focused on his immediate responsibilities. He confirmed his contract runs until the tournament's end. "It's been some good discussion in the last few days. I've signed a contract through to the end of the 2026 World Cup, and I'm obviously excited about the future," he said.