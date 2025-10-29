'Miscommunication resolved': Jonathan Trott clears air on ACB saga
What's the story
Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan's head coach, has confirmed that any previous miscommunication with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been resolved. The clarification comes just ahead of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting October 29 in Harare. Trott had earlier highlighted poor communication regarding squad selection and his lack of engagement with ACB officials. Here are further details.
Resolution
Trott confirms resolution of issues
Trott said that he has had a productive discussion with the ACB and all stakeholders. He added that they have agreed on how to proceed. "I think it's been resolved, and any miscommunication or misunderstanding has been sorted out," he told reporters ahead of the T20I series in Harare. Trott stressed that the team is now united and focused on preparing for the Zimbabwe side as well as the upcoming 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in the subcontinent.
Plans
Trott focused on immediate responsibilities
Despite ACB officials expressing their desire to keep him on as head coach after the T20 World Cup, Trott is focused on his immediate responsibilities. He confirmed his contract runs until the tournament's end. "It's been some good discussion in the last few days. I've signed a contract through to the end of the 2026 World Cup, and I'm obviously excited about the future," he said.
Achievements
Afghanistan's progress under Trott
Trott joined as Afghanistan's head coach in July 2022. Under him, the team has scaled new heights. The Afghans are now able to win matches at will. They stunned Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup to reach the semi-finals. Despite failing to reach the 2025 Asia Cup final, they routed Bangladesh 3-0 in the ODI series. Afghanistan, who lost the following one-off Test against Zimbabwe, will now face them in a three-match T20I series.