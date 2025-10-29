Women's World Cup, Sophie Ecclestone claims four-fer versus SA: Stats

Ace England spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up a solid four-fer versus South Africa in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday. The veteran clocked figures worth 4/44 from 10 overs (1 maiden). With South Africa getting off to a brilliant start, it was Ecclestone who broke the opening stand. She grew into the game thereafter. Here we present the details.

Bowling 4 wickets for the ace spinner SA-W openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits handed their side a solid 116-run opening stand. It was Ecclestone who dismissed Brits in the 23rd over. In the same over, she sent back Anneke Bosch for a three-ball duck. SA-W were reduced to 119/3 before Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp added 72 runs. Ecclestone broke this stand by dismissing Kapp. He final victim was Annerie Dercksen.

WC Women's World Cup: Ecclestone owns joint-most wickets for England With this spell of 4/44, Ecclestone has raced to 37 Women's World Cup wickets from 16 matches at just 15.02. She picked up her 2nd four-fer in the global event (5w: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Ecclestone is now the joint-highest wicket-taker for England at the World Cup. She equaled CA Hodges, who picked 37 wickets from 23 World Cup games.