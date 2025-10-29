'You will play...': How coach Gautam Gambhir backed Sai Sudharsan

B Sai Sudharsan , India's young batting sensation, has been India's preferred No. 3 Test batter of late. In a recent conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the top-order batter revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir backed him and gave him freedom during his initial days. Despite a tough start to his Test career, Sudharsan found solace in Gambhir's words ahead of the Delhi match against West Indies.

Coach's impact Sudharsan felt some pressure ahead of the 2nd Test Sudharsan said he felt some pressure before the 2nd Test against the Windies in Delhi. However, a conversation with Gambhir took away all his worries. "GG [Gambhir] sir called me and said, 'You are not getting desperate. You are one of the best players in the country. So do not think about any of the other things,'" Sudharsan recalled.

Confidence boost Confidence instilled by Gambhir Sudharsan further revealed that Gambhir told him, "You will play the Test." The young batsman said this statement gave him a lot of confidence and freedom. "But when you hear it from the head coach himself, the perspective and environment change drastically," he added. Sudharsan fell for 7 in the Ahmedabad Test against WI after a modest England tour. However, he bounced back in Delhi.

Match impact Sudharsan scored 87 and 39 in Delhi Sudharsan responded to Gambhir's confidence with a solid 87 and 39 in the Delhi Test, helping India win by seven wickets and clinch the series 2-0. The Indian batter added that he doesn't want to live up to the legacy of the greats. "I take it game by game, inning by inning," Sudharsan said about his approach. "So many great cricketers who have done well. I'm not looking at a spot to cement or thinking about securing a place."

Game strategy 'When I think about sealing a spot...' Sudharsan stressed the importance of winning for his team rather than securing a spot in the squad. He said, "When I think about sealing a spot or playing for safety, I tend to go defensive and play for myself." The young batsman also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with being India's No. 3 but emphasized his ability to adapt as needed.