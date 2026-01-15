Jos Buttler backs England to become No. 1 Test side

Star batter Jos Buttler has backed skipper Ben Stokes to lead England's Test side atop the ICC Men's Rankings. His statement comes after England's disappointing 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia. The loss came after a string of errors in the first three Tests and an aggressive style of play, compounded by a mid-series break in Noosa, where players were seen drinking.

Reflection Buttler reflects on team's performance and future Speaking to Sky Sports News, Buttler described the Ashes campaign as "disappointing and frustrating," adding that everyone expected this team to have a real chance of winning in Australia. He said they will be frustrated with how things turned out. However, he believes Stokes and his team will take time to evaluate what went wrong, what they could have done differently, and where improvements are needed.

Determination Buttler on Stokes's determination to improve Buttler, who has played for over a decade with Stokes, spoke highly of his determination and passion. He said these qualities will be stronger than ever after this tour. "I know Ben pretty well...his determination and desire and passion to lead that team forward, improve and take them to be the number one Test team in the world," Buttler said.

Preparation issues Criticism over England's minimal preparations Before the series, several former cricketers had criticized England's lack of preparation in Australia. Buttler defended the team's preparation and planning, saying it is difficult to have the same preparation as previous tours. He said they tried to make the best use of what they had. "Ultimately, it's about results," he said. "When you don't get the results that you crave, it's very easy to point fingers at certain things."

