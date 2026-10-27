Kamindu Mendis smashes his fifth ODI half-century: Key stats
What's the story
With a clinical win over Pakistan, Sri Lanka booked their berth in the 2026 ODI Tri-Series final. The Lankans finally broke Pakistan's unbeaten streak after chasing down a paltry 111 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. While Dilshan Madushanka rattled Pakistan with a fifer, opener Kamindu Mendis anchored SL's chase. The latter, who returned unbeaten, scored his fifth ODI half-century. Here are the key stats.
Chase
How the chase panned out
SL openers Mendis and Avishka Fernando already made the chase one-sided with a 50-run stand.
Although Fernando and Kusal Mendis departed in quick succession, Kamindu found a reliable partner in Pavan Rathnayake. The duo got SL home in 18.1 overs.
Kamindu returned unbeaten on 62 off 60 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes.
Numbers
A look at his ODI numbers
As mentioned, Kamindu completed his fifth half-century in ODIs.
The 28-year-old, who made his ODI debut in 2019, now has 743 runs from 35 matches at an average of 28.57.
This was his maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan. His tally includes 169 runs from five games at 42.25.
Kamindu averages 36 in ODIs this year, with two half-centuries.
Information
Closing in on 3,000 List A runs
Kamindu is closing in on 3,000 List A runs. According to Cricinfo, the left-handed batter now has 2,963 runs from 110 matches at an average of 33-plus. This was his 20th half-century in 50-over cricket.