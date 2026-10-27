Kamindu Mendis smashes his fifth ODI half-century: Key stats

As mentioned, Kamindu completed his fifth half-century in ODIs.

The 28-year-old, who made his ODI debut in 2019, now has 743 runs from 35 matches at an average of 28.57.

This was his maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan. His tally includes 169 runs from five games at 42.25.

Kamindu averages 36 in ODIs this year, with two half-centuries.