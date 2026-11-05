WI's Kevin Wickham scores half-century on Test debut: Key stats
What's the story
Debutant Kevin Wickham lifted the West Indies from a spot of bother in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Wickham scored a half-century after the Windies, electing to bat, were three down (27/3) in the ninth over. The 23-year-old added a crucial 131-run stand with Amir Jangoo, who also recorded a half-century. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Wickham, Jangoo rescue WI
Bangladesh seamers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud rocked the West Indies' top order in the opening session.
Wickham came out when the Windies slumped to 14/2 in the sixth over. Joshua Da Silva's dismissal then left WI reeling at 27/3.
Wickham then joined Jangoo in a century stand. Mahmud finally ended the partnership in the second session by dismissing Wickham.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
In his debut international innings, Wickham smashed 61 off 145 balls (5 fours). This was his fifth First-Class half-century apart from six tons.
In 26 red-ball games, the right-handed batter has raced past 1,500 runs at an average of around 40.
Wickham has also featured in 29 List A and 12 T20 games.