WI's Kevin Wickham scores half-century on Test debut: Key stats

Bangladesh seamers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud rocked the West Indies' top order in the opening session.

Wickham came out when the Windies slumped to 14/2 in the sixth over. Joshua Da Silva's dismissal then left WI reeling at 27/3.

Wickham then joined Jangoo in a century stand. Mahmud finally ended the partnership in the second session by dismissing Wickham.