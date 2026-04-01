India welcomes Korfball Premier League: A unique mixed-gender team sport

In a historic moment for Indian sports, the Korfball Premier League (KPL) has been officially launched in New Delhi . The first-ever Indian professional league to promote the mixed-gender sport of korfball, KPL aims to promote gender equality and provide players with a larger platform. The league, with a vision "Naya Khel, Nayi Soch," will feature eight teams competing for a prize money of ₹25 lakh.

Sport What is korfball? Korfball is a unique sport that is fast gaining popularity. Its biggest feature is that men and women play together in the same team. The game originated in the Netherlands in 1902 as a way for males and females to play together while promoting gender equality through sports. Played between two teams of eight players, comprising four men and four women, korfball combines elements of basketball and netball. The objective is to score by throwing the ball into a raised basket, known as a korf, mounted on a pole.

Information Defending opponents of the same gender Among the sport's profound rules is that players can only defend opponents of the same gender, ensuring balanced participation. The sport has limited contact and requires a mix of teamwork, movement, and strategy.

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League launch Details on the officials The KPL was jointly founded by Mr. Gagandeep Handa, Mr. Amandeep Singh, Mr. Chandan Kumar, Mr. Pankaj Kumar, and Mrs. Zaara Gadhok The inaugural event began with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony. Dignitaries in attendance included Dr. Wael S.H. Awwad (Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia president), Ms. Nidhi Shekhawat (KFI vice-president and former national player), Himanshu Mishra (Korfball Federation of India president), and Ms. Natasha (KFI executive committee member and former national player).

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Promotion efforts Here are the key takeaways from the event Pankaj Kumar, KPL's co-founder, revealed that eight teams will participate in the first season. Chandan Kumar, the Sporty Bharat director, highlighted the need to promote this sport. He said once people start understanding, its popularity will grow automatically. Nidhi Shekhawat said this sport has already reached 26 states, and a professional league will give players a bigger platform.

Equality boost Former international player Natasha on KPL Former international player Natasha said KPL will play a major role in strengthening gender equality in India. She also revealed that the first season has a prize money of ₹25 lakh, which is a huge opportunity for players. The event was attended by several Indian players, including former captain Nitesh, international players Rajat Kumar Saini and Suraj Sharma, and women players Alisha, Taniska Gurjar, and Yuri Sethi.