Formula 1: Decoding the new sprint race format in 2026

The 2026 Formula 1 season is set to introduce some changes to the sprint race format. The first of six sprint events this season will be held at the Chinese Grand Prix . The new format is similar to last year's, but with a slight tweak due to Cadillac's entry into the grid. As per BBC Sport, now, instead of five cars, the six slowest ones will be eliminated from the first two sessions.

Weekend layout Schedule for the sprint race weekend Sprint qualifying will be held on Friday, after a single one-hour practice session. The 100km sprint, which takes about 30 minutes, will be the first track action on Saturday. This weekend's Shanghai International Circuit sprint is scheduled for 19 laps. The main race qualifying will take place as usual in the second session on Saturday, with the Grand Prix happening normally on Sunday.

Scoring system Key features of the sprint qualifying and race Sprint qualifying consists of three sessions: SQ1, SQ2, and SQ3. The six slowest cars are knocked out in the first two sessions, just like regular qualifying. These sessions last 12, 10, and eight minutes respectively. The grid for the sprint race is determined by these results. Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in a range from eighth (one point) to first (eight points), which contribute to the overall drivers' championship standings.

Race locations List of sprint races in F1 2026 season The 2026 season will see China and Miami host their third consecutive sprint race. New to this year's calendar are the Canadian, Dutch, and Singapore Grands Prix. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone also returns after a hiatus since the sprint format's debut in 2021. The full list of sprint races for this season is as follows: China (March 14), Miami (May 2), Canada (May 23), Silverstone (July 4), Zandvoort (August 22), and Singapore (October 10).

