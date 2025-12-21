T20 World Cup: Did Shubman Gill know about his exclusion?

Indian batter Shubman Gill was recently left out of India's squad for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . Despite his modest run, the decision was surprising as Gill was expected to bolster the Indian top order. According to a Cricbuzz report, the star opener was informed about his snub minutes before the selection meeting concluded. He was on his way home to Chandigarh when he received the news, which was communicated to him over a phone call.

Official statement 'Someone has to miss out' The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, explained Gill's exclusion by saying, "You're looking at combinations at the moment. Someone has to miss out when you take 15. And unfortunately, it's him (Gill). It's not because he's not a good player." "Unfortunate to miss out, missed out in the last World Cup as well because you went with different combinations."

Performance review Recent form and exclusion from the squad Gill's recent form may have contributed to his exclusion from the T20 World Cup roster. In 2025, he played 15 T20Is and scored 291 runs at a strike rate of over 137. While these numbers aren't stellar by today's T20I standards, they are still better than captain Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the same period. However, the latter has been leading India to series wins following the last T20 World Cup.

Injury update Gill's replacement in final T20I A foot injury ruled Gill out of the 4th T20I against South Africa in Lucknow, which was called off. According to reports, he was prepared to play the series decider even after taking painkillers. However, he was advised against it, with the World Cup just around the corner. Sanju Samson, who was earlier India's first-choice opener in Gill's absence, replaced him in Ahmedabad. He will join Abhishek Sharma at the top in the upcoming T20Is.

Information India's squad for T20 World Cup Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel (vice-captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Rinku Singh.