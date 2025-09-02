Kieron Pollard becomes third batter with 3,000 CPL runs: Stats 

Kieron Pollard , the legendary West Indies all-rounder and former captain, put on a show of brute force in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He smashed seven sixes in just eight balls during a match for Trinbago Knight Riders against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. His explosive innings helped his team win by 12 runs and stay at the top of the CPL 2025 points table. The 65-run knock also saw him complete 3,000 CPL runs. Here are his stats.

Match details Pollard's blistering knock Pollard came to bat at No. 5 and scored a blistering 65 runs off just 29 balls, hitting two fours and eight sixes in the process. He shared a partnership of 90 runs in just over eight overs with Nicholas Pooran, who scored a decent 52 off 38 balls. Of his eight sixes, he hit four against Navian Bidaisee and four against Waqar Salamkheil, with the last seven sixes coming in a consecutive eight-ball spell.

Career highlights Pollard joins these names As mentioned, Pollard also completed 3,000 runs in CPL during his innings on Monday. He is only the third batter after Johnson Charles (3,483) and Andre Fletcher (3,425) to achieve this feat, as per ESPNcricinfo. Having played 132 CPL matches, Pollard has raced to 3,032 runs at 34.45. His strike rate reads 151.07 (50s: 15, 100: 1). Pollard's tally of 212 sixes and 132 matches is the most for any player.

Record-breaking feat Most sixes in CPL history Pollard also broke Colin Munro's record for most sixes in CPL while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders. He has hit 125 sixes in 74 matches so far. Munro and Darren Bravo are tied second on the list with 118 sixes each. Pollard's explosive performance was widely shared on social media, with fans praising his power at this stage of his career and some even questioning his early retirement from IPL in 2022.

Post-match thoughts 'Won't call this the form of my life' After his explosive innings, Pollard humbly reflected on his performance. He downplayed the feat as just another day in a long career, attributing it to experience, mental preparation and lessons learned from past failures. "I have been here 20 years or more, so won't call this the form of my life. Wanted to give the fans and my family something to celebrate," he said after the match.