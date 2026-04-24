IPL: Pandit admits KKR erred by releasing Shreyas Iyer

Chandrakant Pandit, former coach of Kolkata Knight Riders , has admitted that the franchise made a mistake by letting go of Shreyas Iyer after their Indian Premier League 2024 title-winning season. "Unfortunately, we missed him," Pandit told RevSportz. The revelation comes after Iyer's stellar performance with Punjab Kings since joining for ₹26.75 crore in the mega auction before IPL 2025. While PBKS were the runners in IPL 2026, they are yet to lose a game in the 2026 edition (5 wins).

Leadership acknowledgment 'Shreyas is a wonderful player' Pandit praised Iyer for his exemplary leadership skills, saying, "Shreyas is a wonderful player who won the trophy for KKR as captain." He also appreciated how well he managed the team. However, he added that sometimes circumstances and larger strategies force teams to make tough decisions like parting ways with such players.

Regret expressed 'I feel the same about Phil Salt and others' As KKR's coach, Pandit admitted he felt bad about Iyer's departure. He clarified that it wasn't a deliberate move but rather a situation where things didn't work out as expected. "It isn't only Shreyas; I feel the same about Phil Salt and others." he said, hinting at other players who may have been affected by similar decisions.

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Team dynamics On Iyer's T20I exclusion Pandit also commented on Iyer's exclusion from India's T20I team, saying that such decisions are often made due to stiff competition for places. He said, "Shreyas has been part of the Indian team and has delivered strong performances. Unfortunately, he was left out, but situations like this are not uncommon. When building a team, there is always the challenge of balancing experience with the need to groom new talent. With the depth of talent available, it becomes difficult to provide opportunities to every deserving player." The veteran coach stressed that balancing experience with the need to groom new talent is always a challenge when building a team.

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