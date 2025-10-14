KL Rahul slams series-clinching half-century against WI in Delhi: Stats

India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the 2nd and final Test in Delhi to win the series 2-0. The visitors lost despite showing great character after India enforced a follow-on. Shai Hope and John Campbell led WI's fight back with sensational hundreds. However, the hosts comfortably crossed the line on Day 5. KL Rahul helped India chase down 121 with a defiant half-century.

Match details Rahul's heroics guide India to victory India started the final day's proceedings on 63/1 in pursuit of chasing 121. Opener Rahul had lost Yashasvi Jaiswal last evening. Despite losing Sai Sudharsan (39) and Shubman Gill (13) on the fifth morning, Rahul helped India get home before lunch. He slammed an unbeaten 58 off 108 balls, a knock studded with 6 fours and 2 sixes. In the first innings, Rahul scored 38 (54) as India finished on 518/5d.

Stats Rahul closing in on 4,000 Test runs Rahul, who made his Test debut in 2014, is closing in on 4,000 runs in the format. The right-handed batter has raced to 3,985 runs from 65 matches (14 innings) at an average of 36.55. This was his 20th half-century in Test cricket. His tally also includes 11 tons, with 10 of those coming while opening the innings.