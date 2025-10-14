WTC 2025-27: India retain third spot, gain 12 points

India have retained their third position in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a percentage of points of 61.90. This comes after India beat West Indies in the 2nd and final Test in Delhi. The Shubman Gill-led side has won four out of seven Tests in this cycle, while one ended in a draw and two were lost. The team gained 12 more points from the recent victory over West Indies.

Captaincy impact India retain 3rd spot in WTC standings Gill took over as Test captain from the retired Rohit Sharma in May this year. In his first assignment, he helped India draw the five-match Test series in England (2-2). India retain their third spot in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 61.90 from seven matches so far. They have won four of their seven Tests, losing two and drawing one.