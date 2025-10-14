India win Delhi Test, rout West Indies 2-0: Key stats 

India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the 2nd and final Test in Delhi to win the series 2-0. The visitors lost despite showing great character after India enforced a follow-on. Shai Hope and John Campbell led WI's fight back with sensational hundreds. However, the hosts comfortably crossed the line on Day 5. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored centuries for India.

Summary How did the game pan out? While Jaiswal (175) missed out on a double-ton in India's first innings, Shubman Gill made 129*. Sai Sudharsan also contributed with a fine 87 as India declared at 518/5. A fifer from Kuldeep Yadav meant WI posted just 248/10 in response and were asked to follow on. Though Hope and Campbell helped WI avoid an innings defeat, India prevailed by accomplishing the 121-run target.

Jaiswal Seventh Test ton for Jaiswal Jaiswal's 258-ball 175 saw him smash 22 fours. This was his seventh Test ton as he also owns 12 fifties. The left-handed batter, who raced past 2,400 Test runs (2,428), averages 51.65 in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his third 50-plus score across four Tests (6 innings) versus WI. This was his second ton against them.

Information Jaiswal joins Gavaskar Notably, Jaiswal had played a 171-run knock versus WI on his Test debut in 2023. Hence, this was his second 150-plus score against them. Sunil Gavaskar is the only other Indian opener with multiple scores of 150 or more versus WI (4 times).

Feats Jaiswal registers these records As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal has the joint fourth-most Test tons before turning 24 (7). He is only behind Don Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11), and Garfield Sobers (9). No other opener has scored even five Test tons since Jaiswal's Test debut in July 2023. This was Jaiswal's fifth 150-plus score in Tests (200s: 2). Only Bradman had more such scores before turning 23 (8).

Gill Gill joins these legends Gill, who returned unbeaten on 129 off 196 balls, took just 12 innings to score five centuries as India's Test captain. The young opener has also become the second Indian captain, after Virat Kohli, to score five Test centuries in a calendar year. Since taking over as captain, Gill has been on a run-scoring spree in Tests, scoring over 900 runs at 80-plus.

WTC Most runs in WTC history During his stay, Gill also became India's highest run-getter in WTC history. Playing his 39th match, he has raced past 2,800 runs at 43-plus (100s: 10, 50s: 8). Rishabh Pant (2,731) now trails Gill in terms of WTC runs. Gill, who made his debut in December 2020, has not played a Test outside the WTC era.

Kuldeep Kuldeep enters elite club Kuldeep was the pick of India's bowlers in the second innings, taking 5/82. According to ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep now has the joint-most five-wicket hauls among left-arm wrist-spinners in Test cricket. He has 5 fifers across 15 Tests. Overall, the Indian spinner has raced to 68 wickets from just 15 Tests at an average of 21.69. This was his fifth fifer in the format.

Hope A century after ages for Hope Hope made 103 in the third innings before being knocked over by Mohammed Siraj. He smoked 12 fours and 2 sixes during his 214-ball stay. Meanwhile, Hope's previous two Test hundreds came against England in a single match at Leeds back in 2017. As per Cricbuzz, the 31-year-old became the first WI player to feature in 50-plus Test innings between two tons (58).

Career 2,000 Test runs for Hope Playing his 43rd Test, Hope has raced to 2,005 runs at an average of 25.37. He owns 5 fifties besides 3 hundreds. Notably, 283 of his runs have come across 10 innings against India at 28.30. This was his maiden 50-plus score against the opponent. Meanwhile, this was also Hope's maiden hundred across 24 Test innings in Asia.

Campbell Maiden hundred for Campbell Campbell made 115 off 199 balls (12 fours, 3 sixes) in the third innings. Playing his 25th Test, he has raced to 1,137 runs at an average of 26.44. This was his maiden hundred. As many as 191 of his runs have come versus India at an average of 27.28. The batter also hammered his second 50-plus score on Asian soil.

Feats Campbell clocks these feats As per Cricbuzz, Campbell took 48 innings to complete his maiden Test ton. Among openers, only South Africa's Trevor Goddard took more (58). He is also the first West Indies opener to score a Test century since March 2023. The last WI opener to hammer a Test hundred on Indian soil was Wavell Hinds, who made 100 in the 2002 Kolkata affair.

Greaves Greaves, Seales extend WI's lead WI, who were down to 311/9, were bolstered by Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales. With a fighting 79-run stand, they took WI's lead past 100. The duo continued to annoy the Indians, who toiled hard for over 190 overs in the match. Jasprit Bumrah finally wrapped up WI's innings by dismissing Seales. The latter scored a vital 67-ball 32 (1 four and 1 six).

Knock Second 50-plus score in Tests Greaves, who made his Test debut last year, recorded his second 50-plus score in Test cricket. His only other such score resulted in a ton (against Bangladesh). In 11 Tests, the Windies all-rounder has racked up 429 runs at an average of 22.57. The medium-pacer has also taken 15 wickets at 35.66. Notably, Greaves was wicketless in the Delhi Test.

Information Record stand for WI According to ESPNcricinfo, Greaves and Seales recorded the fifth-highest 10th-wicket partnership for West Indies in Test cricket (79). Tino Best and Denesh Ramdin top this list, having recorded 143 runs against England in the 2012 Birmingham Test.

Information Second-best match haul for Kuldeep Kuldeep followed his fifer with 3/104 in the second innings. Kuldeep's 8/186 marked his second-best match haul in Test cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, this was the second instance of Kuldeep taking eight-plus wickets in a Test.

Sudharsan Sudharsan misses out on his maiden Test ton In the first innings, Sudharsan faced 165 balls during his 87-run stay (12 fours). He was dismissed 39 (76) in the second innings. He has now raced to 273 runs across five Tests (nine innings) at 30.33. Overall, in First-Class cricket, this was his ninth fifty. He also owns eight tons. The Tamil Nadu batter now has 2,450-plus runs across 36 games at 38-plus.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers India took the second new ball in both innings. According to Cricbuzz, this was the first instance in 16 innings of the Windies forcing the opposition captain to take the second new ball. Notably, WI batted 80-plus overs in both innings of a Test for the first time since January 2023. Campbell became the 17th batter to score their maiden Test century in Delhi.