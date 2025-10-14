Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis to miss 1st ODI against India

Australia's star leg-spinner Adam Zampa and wicket-keeper Josh Inglis are set to miss the 1st ODI against India on October 15 in Perth. Zampa is on paternity leave, while Inglis is still recovering from a calf strain injury. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and wicket-keeper Josh Philippe have replaced the two, respectively. Notably, Inglis has also been ruled out of the 2nd ODI in Adelaide.

Debut details Philippe to keep wickets Philippe is set to keep wickets in the absence of Inglis. Australia's first-choice Test and ODI wicketkeeper Alex Carey was also a contender for the role. However, he is currently playing a Sheffield Shield match as part of his Ashes preparations next month, which has ruled him out of this series opener.

Injury update Will Zampa and Inglis return for the 2nd ODI? Inglis will also miss the 2nd ODI in Adelaide on October 23, when Carey is set to make his return. However, Cricket Australia is optimistic about Inglis's recovery for the final ODI in Sydney on October 25. Meanwhile, Zampa will stay home in northern New South Wales as his wife Harriet nears delivery of their second child. He could return for the second and third ODIs if travel permits.