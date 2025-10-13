Women's WC: Kapp, Tryon star in SA's win over Bangladesh

In a nail-biting ICC Women's ODI World Cup encounter, South Africa defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in Vizag. The victory came thanks to Nadine de Klerk's calm and composed performance under pressure. She helped the South Africans chase down 233 in the final over. Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon earlier scored half-centuries to power SA after they were down to 78/5.

Total Bangladesh post challenging total Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 232/6 in their allotted overs, with Shorna Akter (51) and Sharmin Akhter (50) leading the charge. However, South Africa's chase got off to a rocky start. Nahida Akter removed opener Tazmin Brits for a golden duck, while captain Laura Wolvaardt was run out after a mix-up with Anneke Bosch as the duo added 55 runs.

Middle order South Africa's middle order shows resilience South Africa lost three quick wickets in the form of Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, and Sinalo Jafta. They slumped to 78/5 in the 23rd over. Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon joined forces thereafter, adding 85 runs for the sixth wicket. Their efforts helped South Africa recover from a precarious position. However, the duo departed before the 200-run mark, leaving SA at 198/7.