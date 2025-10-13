The series is scheduled from November 17

Why Afghanistan withdrew from T20I Tri-Series in Pakistan

By Parth Dhall 10:56 pm Oct 13, 202510:56 pm

In a major development, Afghanistan have pulled out of the upcoming T20I Tri-Series in Pakistan, also involving Sri Lanka. The impending series is scheduled between November 17 and 29. This comes in the wake of an ongoing military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Owing to this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparing for an alternate plan. Here are further details.