Why Afghanistan withdrew from T20I Tri-Series in Pakistan
What's the story
In a major development, Afghanistan have pulled out of the upcoming T20I Tri-Series in Pakistan, also involving Sri Lanka. The impending series is scheduled between November 17 and 29. This comes in the wake of an ongoing military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Owing to this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparing for an alternate plan. Here are further details.
ICC involvement
ICC urged to prepare alternate plans
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to start preparing "alternate plans" for the tri-series. This comes as tensions continue to rise between Afghanistan and Pakistan after Taliban forces retaliated against airstrikes in Kabul. The Taliban government in Afghanistan claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed in "retaliatory" strikes on Saturday night.
Strategic moves
PCB invites Sri Lanka for three T20Is
Amid the ongoing conflict, Naqvi is keen on ensuring the Tri-Series goes ahead as planned. Besides, the PCB has also invited Sri Lanka for three T20Is from November 11, before they join Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Tri-Series. The Pakistan and Sri Lankan boards have also been in talks to arrange a three-match T20I series in Colombo between January 1 and 10.