WODI World Cup: South Africa beat Bangladesh despite middle-order collapse 

South Africa beat Bangladesh in Match 14 of the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Bangladesh fared well to post a competitive 232/6, with Sharmin Akhter and Shorna Akter slamming half-centuries. In response, SA were down to 78/5 before Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon rescued them. They added 85 runs and laid the platform for SA's three-wicket win.

Proceedings Bangladesh remain cautious in first half Electing to bat, Bangladesh started with a cautious approach. Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider added a 53-run opening stand, but the team reached 100 in 30 overs. Bangladesh had played 126 dot balls by then. Despite Sharmin and skipper Nigar Sultana joining forces, Bangladesh reached 150 in 40 overs. Sharmin completed her half-century off 74 balls. The partnership was finally broken with Sultana's departure.

Final push Shorna, Moni contribute to Bangladesh's innings Bangladesh stared at a collapse as Sharmin was dismissed with an untimely run out in the 43rd over. Sobhana Mostary and Rabeya Khan also departed within two balls, leaving Bangladesh at 195/6. However, Shorna Akter helped Bangladesh reach a respectable total along with Ritu Moni (19* off 8 balls). The former slammed an unbeaten 51 off 35 balls (3 fours and 3 sixes).

Numbers Key numbers for Sharmin, Shorna Playing her 50th WODI, Sharmin reached her ninth half-century in the format. She now has 1,222 runs from 49 WODI innings at an average of 25.45. This was her maiden half-century in the WODI World Cup. Meanwhile, Shorna raced to her maiden half-century in WODI cricket. She owns 216 runs from 22 matches at an average of 16.61.

Start Rocky start for SA South Africa's chase got off to a rocky start. Nahida Akter removed opener Tazmin Brits for a golden duck, while captain Laura Wolvaardt was run out after a mix-up with Anneke Bosch as the duo added 55 runs. South Africa lost three quick wickets in the form of Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, and Sinalo Jafta. They slumped to 78/5 in the 23rd over.

Middle order South Africa's middle order shows resilience Kapp and Tryon joined forces thereafter, adding 85 runs for the sixth wicket. Their efforts helped South Africa recover from a precarious position. However, the duo departed before the 200-run mark, leaving SA at 198/7. With the required rate climbing up, Nadine de Klerk took charge. She slammed a 29-ball 37* (4 fours and 1 six), propelling SA to victory.

Numbers Notable numbers for Kapp, Tryon Kapp fell to Nahida Akter after scoring 56 off 71 balls (4 fours and a six). She raced to her 16th half-century in WODI cricket. She now has 3397 runs from 157 WODIs at 35.02. Tryon was dismissed run out for 62 (69). She slammed 6 fours and a six. The SA batter, scoring her 14th WODI fifty, now has 2,229 runs at 26.85.