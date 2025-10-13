Women's WC: Sharmin, Shorma power Bangladesh to 232/6 against SA

Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 232/6 (50 overs) against South Africa in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. While Sharmin Akhter (50) bolstered Bangladesh's middle order, Shorma Akter (51*) batted deep to propel the side past 230. Notably, Bangladesh were down to 195/6 at one stage. Here are the key stats.

Match progress Bangladesh remain cautious in first half Electing to bat first, Bangladesh started with a cautious approach. Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider added a 53-run opening stand, but the team reached 100 in 30 overs. Notably, Bangladesh had played 126 dot balls by then. Despite Sharmin and skipper Nigar Sultana joining forces, Bangladesh reached the 150-run mark in the 40th over. Sharmin completed her half-century off 74 balls, hitting 6 fours. The partnership was finally broken with Sultana (32) departing.

Final push Shorna, Moni contribute to Bangladesh innings Bangladesh stared at a collapse as Sharmin was dismissed with an untimely run out in the 43rd over. Sobhana Mostary and Rabeya Khan also departed within two balls, leaving Bangladesh at 195/6. However, Shorna Akter helped Bangladesh reach a respectable total along with Ritu Moni (19* off 8 balls). The former slammed an unbeaten 51 off 35 balls (3 fours and 3 sixes).