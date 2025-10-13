Delhi Test: Justin Greaves, Jayden Seales share record 10th-wicket stand
What's the story
West Indies seam-bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves played a valiant knock against India in the ongoing 2nd Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Greaves put on a 79-run stand with Jayden Seales for the 10th wicket, stretching the match to the final day. Courtesy of this partnership, WI gave India a 121-run target. WI earlier bounced back after receiving a follow-on from India.
Proceedings
WI bounce back after receiving follow-on
WI started the Day 4 proceedings with their overnight score of 173/2. John Campbell and Shai Hope had earlier lifted WI from 35/2. The duo took WI past 200 the following morning, with Campbell reaching his ton. Hope also completed his century, but the Windies were down to 311/9. Greaves and Seales joined forces thereafter, taking West Indies' lead past 200.
Partnership
Greaves, Seales extend WI's lead
Greaves and Seales played valiantly, taking on spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Both of them constantly rotated the strike while taking their chances. The duo continued to annoy the Indians, who toiled hard for over 190 overs in the match. Jasprit Bumrah finally wrapped up WI's innings by dismissing Seales. The latter scored a vital 67-ball 32 (1 four and 1 six).
Knock
Second 50-plus score in Tests
Greaves, who made his Test debut last year, recorded his second 50-plus score in Test cricket. His only other such score resulted in a ton (against Bangladesh). In 11 Tests, the Windies all-rounder has racked up 429 runs at an average of 22.57. The medium-pacer has also taken 15 wickets at 35.66. Notably, Greaves was wicketless in the Delhi Test.
Information
Record stand for WI
According to ESPNcricinfo, Greaves and Seales recorded the fifth-highest 10th-wicket partnership for West Indies in Test cricket (79). Tino Best and Denesh Ramdin top this list, having recorded 143 runs against England in the 2012 Birmingham Test.