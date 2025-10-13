Delhi Test: Justin Greaves, Jayden Seales share record 10th-wicket stand

West Indies seam-bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves played a valiant knock against India in the ongoing 2nd Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Greaves put on a 79-run stand with Jayden Seales for the 10th wicket, stretching the match to the final day. Courtesy of this partnership, WI gave India a 121-run target. WI earlier bounced back after receiving a follow-on from India.

Proceedings WI bounce back after receiving follow-on WI started the Day 4 proceedings with their overnight score of 173/2. John Campbell and Shai Hope had earlier lifted WI from 35/2. The duo took WI past 200 the following morning, with Campbell reaching his ton. Hope also completed his century, but the Windies were down to 311/9. Greaves and Seales joined forces thereafter, taking West Indies' lead past 200.

Partnership Greaves, Seales extend WI's lead Greaves and Seales played valiantly, taking on spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Both of them constantly rotated the strike while taking their chances. The duo continued to annoy the Indians, who toiled hard for over 190 overs in the match. Jasprit Bumrah finally wrapped up WI's innings by dismissing Seales. The latter scored a vital 67-ball 32 (1 four and 1 six).

Knock Second 50-plus score in Tests Greaves, who made his Test debut last year, recorded his second 50-plus score in Test cricket. His only other such score resulted in a ton (against Bangladesh). In 11 Tests, the Windies all-rounder has racked up 429 runs at an average of 22.57. The medium-pacer has also taken 15 wickets at 35.66. Notably, Greaves was wicketless in the Delhi Test.