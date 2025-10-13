Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli continue playing after Australia ODIs?

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the impending ODI series against Australia Down Under will be pivotal for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shastri stated that their future in the format will depend on their "form, fitness, and hunger" in the Australia series. The two batting veterans have retired from T20I and Test cricket, with ODIs being their only active format.

Series significance 'It depends on their fitness, hunger, and form' Speaking to cricket.com.au at Kayo Sport's Summer of Cricket launch, Shastri stressed the importance of the Australia series for both Rohit and Kohli. He said, "That's why they're here (playing the ODI series against Australia). They're part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger, and, of course, form." The former coach also compared this situation to Australia's Steve Smith, who retired from ODI cricket this year.

Experience matters 'No substitute for experience in big games' Shastri also highlighted the importance of experience in big games. He said, "But there's no substitute for experience when it comes to the big games, as we saw in the Champions Trophy. Come the big games and the big boys step up." Notably, both Rohit and Kohli helped India win the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Young talent Shastri lauds young players pushing Rohit, Kohli Shastri also praised the young players in the current setup, saying they are pushing Rohit and Kohli for their ODI spots. He named Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Tilak Varma as some of the promising youngsters. The former coach said, "A lot of good young talent and a lot of all-rounders as well in Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel."

Match schedule Schedule: India vs Australia, ODI series The first ODI between hosts Australia and India will be played in Perth on October 19. The second match will be held in Adelaide on October 23, while the third and final ODI of the series is scheduled for Sydney on October 25. After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is against Australia, starting from Canberra on October 29.